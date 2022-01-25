Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading Down 6.3%

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.53. 17,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,965,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90.

In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $996,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elly Keinan bought 29,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $500,505.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 102,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,876 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KD. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $12,444,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $5,696,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $4,246,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $3,999,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000.

Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

