GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.91 and last traded at $100.90. 4,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 135,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.82.
GATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.99.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.
GATX Company Profile (NYSE:GATX)
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
