Woodcoin (LOG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $555.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $434,195.98 and approximately $555.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,327.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.61 or 0.06605416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00292870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.20 or 0.00780137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00064521 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00387754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00245553 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

