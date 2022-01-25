Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price traded down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.50. 6,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 232,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

