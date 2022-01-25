MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $28.36 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 5.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $28,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,917.43.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $29.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $997.32. 16,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,212.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,518.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.68 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $957.60 and a 1 year high of $2,012.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

