$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. GreenSky reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other GreenSky news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $89,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. Insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GreenSky by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,170,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GreenSky stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,537. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

