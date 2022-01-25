MayTech Global Investments LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 1.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Illumina by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 953.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,839. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $13.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $351.09. 10,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,985. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

