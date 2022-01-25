STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Holdings Raised by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STOR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 68.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after buying an additional 405,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 581.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 260,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2,092.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 263,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 251,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.30. 44,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.