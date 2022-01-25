Hoey Investments Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 31.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 10.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Intel by 55.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,098,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $697,879,000 after purchasing an additional 104,109 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. 1,250,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,211,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $207.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

