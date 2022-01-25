Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 96.9% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $8,248,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,883 shares of company stock worth $59,139,335 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 190,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,445,885. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $246.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

