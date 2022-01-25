Wills Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after buying an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $28,771,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 576,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,911,563. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.