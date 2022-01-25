Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after purchasing an additional 291,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after acquiring an additional 683,192 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR stock traded down $7.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.16. 9,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,354. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -100.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.46. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

