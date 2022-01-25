Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $42.84 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $42,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.46.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $215.24. The company had a trading volume of 35,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,335. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.67 and its 200 day moving average is $218.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $160.83 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

