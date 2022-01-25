CNA Financial Corp Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CNA Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $22.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.70. 16,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $599.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

