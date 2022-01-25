South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Announces Earnings Results

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SSB traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,673. South State has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in South State by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in South State by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

