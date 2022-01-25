MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 41.26%.

Shares of MCBS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.97. 1,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,808. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $661.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 48.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 45.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

