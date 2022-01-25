Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin updated its FY22 guidance to approx $26.70 EPS.

NYSE:LMT opened at $383.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.26. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

