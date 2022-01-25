Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 212,196 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 943,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,196 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Danaher were worth $287,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

DHR stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.24. 40,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.62 and its 200-day moving average is $308.89. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $194.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.