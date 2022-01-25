Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. 26,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,561. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth $226,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 120.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

