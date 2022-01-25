Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.53. 6,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,326. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

