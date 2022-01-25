Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s 6th Largest Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,362 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,136,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $41.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,574.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,790. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,797.28 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,861.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,808.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

