Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $150,718,000 after buying an additional 428,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,539. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

