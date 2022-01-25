WMS Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 200.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,178,000 after purchasing an additional 237,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $5.11 on Tuesday, reaching $235.31. 10,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

