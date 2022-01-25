APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) were up 4.1% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. APA traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.79. Approximately 232,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,183,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Get APA alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in APA by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of APA by 148.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 29.7% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of APA by 259.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.