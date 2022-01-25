Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Upgraded to Buy by CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$61.75. 613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.90. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$56.72 and a 52 week high of C$68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

