Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Urban Outfitters (URBN)

1/25/2022 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. It recently reported impressive results for the holiday period. Total net sales for the two months ended Dec 31, 2021, jumped 14.6% from the same period of 2019. All the brands and the Retail segment performed well. Comparable Retail segment net sales also grew 14% on account of a solid double-digit sales increase in digital channel, somewhat offset by high single-digit negative retail store sales on lower store traffic. Management highlighted that increased inbound transportation costs could deleverage gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. In addition, higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward. Nonetheless, Urban Outfitters' FP Movement and AnthroLiving initiatives hold promise.”

1/13/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $47.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $36.00.

1/7/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $44.00.

1/4/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. 77,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

