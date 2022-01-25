Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.7% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $40,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,554,000 after acquiring an additional 231,534 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.35. 312,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,351,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

