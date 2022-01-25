The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lifted by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.84. The stock had a trading volume of 114,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,686. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

