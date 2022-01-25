Raymond James Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $100.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

PSX traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after acquiring an additional 195,288 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

