Niall Wass Buys 2,640 Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) insider Niall Wass bought 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £7,999.20 ($10,792.23).

LON:MOON traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 302.40 ($4.08). The stock had a trading volume of 377,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 350.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 365.72. Moonpig Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 279.80 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 499.95 ($6.75). The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

