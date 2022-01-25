Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $575,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 519,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,136,098. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

