Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $288,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,432 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Shares of GE opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.37, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.