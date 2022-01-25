Hoey Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.67. 509,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,361,805. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $290.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

