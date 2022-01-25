International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.05. 342,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771,822. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.39. The company has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

