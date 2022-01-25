International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.05. 342,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771,822. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.39. The company has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.
