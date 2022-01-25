International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

IBM traded up $4.31 on Tuesday, reaching $133.13. The company had a trading volume of 288,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,822. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.