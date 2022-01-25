International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.
IBM traded up $4.31 on Tuesday, reaching $133.13. The company had a trading volume of 288,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,822. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.
