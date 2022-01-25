Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Community Bank System stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.21. 4,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,831. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $64.24 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

