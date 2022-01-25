Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 3,502 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.95.

OXY traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 365,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,967,893. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

