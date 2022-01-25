$0.90 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.93. Henry Schein reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,288. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

