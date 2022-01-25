CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. CarGurus reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,842. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,886,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.22. 17,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,228. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77.

CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

