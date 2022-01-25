Ironwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 135,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,509,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

