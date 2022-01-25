ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ViacomCBS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 231,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,161,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.