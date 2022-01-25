Shapiro Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,756,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 586,193 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.9% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AT&T worth $155,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,235,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of 218.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

