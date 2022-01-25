Fore Capital LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. EQT comprises about 0.5% of Fore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,194. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

