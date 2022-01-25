Main Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Main Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $11.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.64. The company had a trading volume of 320,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,340. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $369.65 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $466.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

