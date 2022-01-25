Zacks: Analysts Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce sales of $4.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $16.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $26,348,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,911,703. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

