OneMain (OMF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

1/20/2022 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

1/19/2022 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $56.00.

1/14/2022 – OneMain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

1/10/2022 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2021 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

12/16/2021 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – OneMain had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

12/2/2021 – OneMain is now covered by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – OneMain is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.70. 22,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,317. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

