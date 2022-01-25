Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.12 Million

Brokerages expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to post $110.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.96 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $122.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $440.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.72 million to $445.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $472.34 million, with estimates ranging from $463.69 million to $479.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. The business had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,439. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 23.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 74.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

