$75.49 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post sales of $75.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.20 million. Upland Software posted sales of $78.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $301.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $302.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $313.23 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $318.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Shares of UPLD stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.44. 5,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,820. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $593.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Upland Software by 71.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Upland Software by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

