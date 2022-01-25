1,258 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.86. The company had a trading volume of 199,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,079,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $384.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

