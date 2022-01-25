Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $10.63 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

